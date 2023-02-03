Let’s groove: Tickets on sale now for Amphitheater concerts

tuscaloosa amphitheater

If you’re a music fan, odds are good the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater has at least one concert coming up this year you’d be willing to shell out and buy tickets for.

Currently, here’s the lineup:

For contemporary Christian fans, Lauren Daigle is performing April 13, with Andrew Ripp. Tickets start out at $22.50, not including Ticketmaster fees. Interested in tickets? Check out what’s available right here.

Hank Williams Jr. can’t be corralled into a music genre, but his fans can come out and rock out May 12. Tickets start out at $87, not including Ticketmaster fees, and if you’re a megafan, VIP packages are available for $300 and up. You’d better hurry if you’re still ticketless for this one, because it’s getting close to sold out. Check out what’s available and purchase your tickets right here.

Get funky and groove to the music May 28, as Morris Day and The Time, Zapp Band, Con Funk Shun and Atlantic Starr are in town for Flashback Funk Fest. Tickets start at $22.50, not including Ticketmaster fees. Check out what’s available and purchase tickets right here.

You don’t need $1 million to get your ’90s nostalgia dose on June 28, as Barenaked Ladies will be performing with Five for Fighting and Del Amitri. Tickets start at $22.50 and VIP packages start at $157, not including Ticketmaster fees. Get your tickets right here.

Don’t fret, country music fans, there’s something for you, too. Parker McCollum is coming Sept. 8 with Jackson Dean. Tickets start out at $18.50, not including Ticketmaster fees. Purchase those tickets right here.