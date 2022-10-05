Let’s get scared: Local haunted house returns for second year of frights

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Daniel Tomas

COTTONDALE -Wanna get scared this month? Well, turn off the screen or put the books down, because The Horror Tuscaloosa is back for its second year of in-person frightening Halloween action.

The 25,000-square-foot facility, which is actually located in Cottondale, features special effects, scary decor and live actors who thrive on making visitors scream.

Horror Tuscaloosa Director Cody Minor said the haunted house is about a whole lot more than making money. Everyone working there takes their scare manufacturing job seriously.

“I think having haunted houses are important because it gives people a chance to be in a live action movie,” Minor said. “You’re not just playing a game. You’re not just watching a screen, you’re actually in the action.”

This year, the location has extra space and a little something extra that’s not necessarily a Halloween staple but does creep out plenty of people. If you’re coulrophobic, you might wanna stay home for this one. If you’re unaware, that’s a fear of clowns.

The Horror Tuscaloosa is open every weekend in October leading up to Halloween. Doors open at 7 p.m. Children 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Interested in going? You can purchase tickets right here for $25. You can also pick them up on-site at 5477 Skyland Blvd. E. in Cottondale.