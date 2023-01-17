Leslie Jones promises to be herself hosting ‘The Daily Show’

Leslie Jones

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Comedian Leslie Jones will be taking a temporary whirl as host of “The Daily Show” this week and viewers can expect Jones’ trademark – some blunt, edgy humor.

She jokes she’ll bring her “vulnerable honesty” to the role. Jones’ stand-in as host on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on the Comedy Central show will yield to four more upcoming weekly gigs by comedians: Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman.

While this week marks the first time Jones has appeared on “The Daily Show,” she’s no stranger to hosting.

She’s guest hosted “The Ellen Show” and took charge of ABC’s game show revival “Supermarket Sweep.”

