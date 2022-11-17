Lengthy vote counts frustrate, but don’t signal problems

ballot count, vote count

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – Lengthy vote counts in states such as Arizona or California can frustrate candidates and their supporters, but they don’t indicate anything is wrong with the voting or the tallying of ballots.

Vote counting even in races where a winner can be called on election night doesn’t stop until every eligible ballot has been verified and counted.

That takes time — sometimes a few days or even a week or more.

It’s just that some races are so close that a winner can’t be immediately determined, and that puts the spotlight on the process of counting late-arriving mailed ballots.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/17/2022 1:48:24 PM (GMT -6:00)