Left Hand Soap Co. offering how-to event at Kentuck After Dark

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The Kentuck Art Center in Northport will host a soapmaking event for people ages 21 and older on June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Left Hand Soap Co., a former Tuscaloosa company now based in Birmingham, is returning to West Alabama for the Kentuck After Dark event and offering participants a chance to create their own 4-ounce bar of soap.

Tickets, which costs $35 per participant, cover all necessary supplies, along with a drink and hors d’oeurves.

Participants will be refunded if the 10-person class minimum is not met. The maximum number of participants is 24.

For more information on this and other Kentuck events this summer for adults, children and families, visit kentuck.org.