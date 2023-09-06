Lee Becomes a Hurricane

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Lee into a category 1 hurricane this afternoon. Winds have increased to 75mph and additional strengthening is expected. There is a good chance Hurricane Lee becomes a category 4, potentially a category 5 over the weekend.

Models are in good agreement that Lee will not enter the Gulf of Mexico. In-fact, the storm will most likely turn northward before reaching the east coast of the US. While there is still some uncertainty past 5 days out, confidence in the exact track will only increase in the next day or two.

The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is in mid September, but tropical storms and hurricanes are a threat through early November. Technically, the season ends at the end of November. Often by early November, the water temperatures near the US have cooled and increasing wind shear will prevent a significant tropical landfall.

