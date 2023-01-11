Ledbetter elected as new Alabama House Speaker

Alabama politics, alabama state house, montgomery,

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Republican Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter of Rainsville was sworn in Tuesday as the new speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives after being elected to the leadership role.

House members elected Ledbetter on a 102-0 vote. Republicans, who hold 77 of the 105 House seats, selected Ledbetter as their nominee in November.

Ledbetter replaces former House Speaker Mac McCutcheon who did not run for reelection.

Ledbetter served as House majority leader and is the former mayor of Rainsville.

Sen. Greg Reed of Jasper on Monday was reelected as the Senate president pro tempore.

Lawmakers began meeting in an organizational session on Tuesday to elect leaders and approve operating rules for the next four years.

1/10/2023 5:22:57 PM (GMT -6:00)