Learn some art this month with Kentuck
The Kentuck Art Center has a plethora of activities and classes this month for people of all ages who want some hands-on art instruction.
As usual, the first Thursday of the month is Art Night. This month’s event, on July 7, features “sometimes you hav’ta make do” by Debra Riffe in the Museum Gallery, a members’ juried exhibition in the Community Teer Gallery, live music by Jug Johnson, a pottery glaze demonstration by Kentuck’s Red Dog Potters, food from Bean Me Up Scottie Organic Eatery and Blessed Bites, pop-up shops from local vendors, children’s crafts and open artists’ studios. The event is, as always, free.
Kentuck is hosting a Saturday Art Market July 16, offering artists a chance to sell their wares from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to attend and will also include children’s activities, snacks available for purchase and open artists’ studios. The event will also be held Aug. 27, Sept. 17 and Nov. 5.
Classes available this month include:
- Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain
- Series of four classes in July, with several sessions available
- Open to participants 18 and older
- Cost: $50 for all four sessions; supplies are included. Registration required.
- Drop in Make and Take
- Come experiment with a variety of art media including paint, pencils, spirographs, charcoal, markers and other art mediums
- Open to all ages, but children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult
- Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is also available
- Cost: $15; supplies are included
- Paper Mache
- Learn all about paper mache
- Two-part class July 8 and July 9 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
- Open to all ages, but children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult
- Cost: $20; supplies are included. Registration required.
- Painting to Music
- Spend an hour painting along to classical music
- July 14, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- Open to ages 18 and older
- Cost: $15; supplies are included. Registration required.
- Kudzu Fairy Workshop, instructed by Beth Phillips
- Learn to make your own kudzu fairy with wild-harvested kudzu vines, and learn different uses for kudzu vines
- July 16, 1-4:30 p.m.
- Open to ages 10 and older
- Cost: $80, plus a $5 materials fee
- Wonders of Writing and Watercolor, instructed by Katelyn Nethery
- Children can explore forms of creative expression by writing a story and translating it into a watercolor painting
- July 30, 10 a.m.-noon
- Open to ages 8 to 12
- Cost: $50; supplies are included
- Kentuck Kids Studio
- One-hour classes in a variety of visual arts mediums.
- Sessions vary
- Open to children 8 and older; children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult
- Cost varies
- Art Exploration Summer Camp
- Older children and teens explore the basics of drawing and painting throughout four days of classes.
- Sessions A and B are closed, Session C is open for registration
- Session C is for ages 13 to 15, is happening Aug. 1-4 from 9-11 a.m. and costs $150 with supplies included