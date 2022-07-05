Learn some art this month with Kentuck

The Kentuck Art Center has a plethora of activities and classes this month for people of all ages who want some hands-on art instruction.

As usual, the first Thursday of the month is Art Night. This month’s event, on July 7, features “sometimes you hav’ta make do” by Debra Riffe in the Museum Gallery, a members’ juried exhibition in the Community Teer Gallery, live music by Jug Johnson, a pottery glaze demonstration by Kentuck’s Red Dog Potters, food from Bean Me Up Scottie Organic Eatery and Blessed Bites, pop-up shops from local vendors, children’s crafts and open artists’ studios. The event is, as always, free.

Kentuck is hosting a Saturday Art Market July 16, offering artists a chance to sell their wares from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to attend and will also include children’s activities, snacks available for purchase and open artists’ studios. The event will also be held Aug. 27, Sept. 17 and Nov. 5.

Classes available this month include: