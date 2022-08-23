Lear hosting hiring event Aug. 24

Looking for a job and interested in the automotive industry? Mercedes-Benz U.S. International supplier Lear Corporation and West AlabamaWorks are teaming up for a hiring and outreach event this week.

The Back to School, Back to Work event is focused on helping parents and working-age adults begin or continue a career in the automotive industry.

It’s happening Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express off Exit 1 in McCalla, 4703 Bell Hill Road, McCalla, AL 35111.

Lear is looking for seat assemblers, material handlers and maintenance technicians, and salaries range between $17 and $27 an hour.

No automotive experience is required to attend the fair or apply for the jobs, and interviews will be conducted on-site.

Benefits include health insurance, tuition assistance, 401(k), monthly attendance bonus and quarterly performance bonuses.

Anyone interested in attending the event is encouraged to complete a profile in the West AlabamaWorks’ Career Connect system. Pre-registration is not required, but job seekers can reduce their time in line by pre-registering right here.