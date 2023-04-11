Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

classified documents

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A major leak of classified U.S. documents that’s shaken Washington and exposed new details of its intelligence gathering may have started in a chatroom on a social media platform popular with gamers.

Held on the Discord platform, which hosts real-time voice, video and text chats, a discussion originally created to talk about a range of topics turned to the war in Ukraine.

The Associated Press interviewed a person who said he was a member of the Discord chat group in which documents appeared for several months.

He claims another poster in the group has for several months been uploading intelligence documents, apparently to impress others in the group.

4/11/2023 1:43:53 PM (GMT -5:00)