Leadership Tuscaloosa announces new class

Leadership Tuscaloosa has its class of 2022-23.

The nine-month leadership development program, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, provides a foundation for future community leaders to be involved and thrive.

Participants learn about leadership opportunities around Tuscaloosa County alongside networking and other events.

This year’s chair is Shelton State Community College Career Services Director Amy Henderson, a former Leadership Tuscaloosa graduate and an active member of the Leadership Tuscaloosa Alumni Association.

Class members include: