Leadership Tuscaloosa announces new class
Leadership Tuscaloosa has its class of 2022-23.
The nine-month leadership development program, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, provides a foundation for future community leaders to be involved and thrive.
Participants learn about leadership opportunities around Tuscaloosa County alongside networking and other events.
This year’s chair is Shelton State Community College Career Services Director Amy Henderson, a former Leadership Tuscaloosa graduate and an active member of the Leadership Tuscaloosa Alumni Association.
Class members include:
- Anwar Aiken, Grand Event Design
- Lydia Avant, Tuscaloosa City Schools
- Kevin Besnoy, Tuscaloosa’s One Place
- Tyrone Blocker, Tuscaloosa County Schools
- Sarah Bridger Gilmore, City of Tuscaloosa
- Chris Crawford, TTL
- Erica Crosby, The Dannon Project
- Emily Dillard, Drayer Physical Therapy
- Dave Donaldson, Westervelt
- Patrick Dunleavy, Mercedes-Benz USI
- William Edwards, Jr., H.A. Edwards
- Tommy Ford, Retired
- Schernavia Hall, The University of Alabama
- Tayler Hansford, Rosen Harwood
- Josh Hinton, Alabama One
- Alex House, Chamber of Commerce
- Justin Huguet, Mercedes-Benz USI
- Brandy Johnson, City of Tuscaloosa
- Hunter Johnson, Druid City Properties
- Doug Killough, McAbee Construction
- Rose LeCoq, The University of Alabama
- Joanna Lemmon, Art Garage
- Anika Lodree, Shelton State Community College
- Valestine May, First Federal Bank
- Kimberly Montgomery, Community Service Programs of West Alabama
- David Nikolic, Winter McFarland
- Nicole Pepper, Jackson Evans And Associates
- Tripp Powell, Powell Enterprises
- Matt Ray, EatMyBeats
- Josh Rivers, Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports
- Corey Savage, Plum Grove Baptist Church
- Jules Shepard, Westervelt
- Jeff Sides, Buffalo Rock
- Michelle Smart, Bryant Bank
- Claire Smelser, Ryan Law
- Erin Snead, The Builders Group
- Tina Turley, Shelton State Community College
- Katherine Waldon, Five Horizons
- Melinda Wallace, The University of Alabama
- Ashley Wheat, Alabama Blues Project
- Ashley Wheeler, Hunt Refining
- Ashley Williams, Kentuck Art Center and Festival
- Kelli Wolfe, Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles
- Zach Wolfe, Tuscaloosa County Commission