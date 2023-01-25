Leaders are meant to keep state secrets. Just not at home.

classified documents

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The discovery of classified documents at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence is scrambling the blame game in Washington.

Now, lawmakers from both parties seem united in frustration with the string of mishaps in the handling of the U.S. government’s secrets.

First former President Donald Trump was found in possession of classified documents that should have been turned over to the government when he left office.

Then it was revealed that President Joe Biden also held some papers that should not have made it to his quarters.

So did Pence, it turns out. Many Republicans and Democrats agree the classification system is broken.

