Lawyers indicted with Trump say they were doing their jobs. But that may be a tough argument to make

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The 18 defendants charged alongside former President Donald Trump in this month’s racketeering indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, include more than a half-dozen lawyers.

Several of them have signaled that they were merely doing their jobs as attorneys when they maneuvered on Trump’s behalf to undo the results of that election.

But while attorneys do have wide berth to advance untested or unconventional positions, experts say a “lawyers being lawyers” defense will be challenging to pull off to the extent prosecutors can directly link the indicted lawyers to criminal schemes alleged in the indictment.

8/29/2023 1:21:13 PM (GMT -5:00)