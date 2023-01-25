Lawyer: Admins were warned 3 times the day boy shot teacher

virginia school shooting

The Associated Press

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) – An attorney says a Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class plans to sue the school district.

Diane Toscano, a lawyer for the 25-year-old teacher, Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”

The boy shot Zwerner on Jan. 6 as she taught class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Toscano also said Zwerner is suing the district. Superintendent George Parker III has said no weapon was found when a tip prompted a search of the boy’s backpack earlier that day.

1/25/2023 2:26:52 PM (GMT -6:00)