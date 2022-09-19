Lawsuit seeks repairs for troubled Mississippi water system

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A new class-action lawsuit seeks to force Mississippi’s capital city to fix its troubled water system, including the removal or repair of pipes and equipment contaminated with lead.

The federal suit was filed Friday -a day after the state health department told people in Jackson that they no longer had to boil water before drinking it.

Crews started emergency repairs in Jackson’s two water treatment plants nearly three weeks ago, and that work continues.

Most of Jackson’s 150,000 residents lost water service for several days in late August and early September after heavy rainfall exacerbated problems in the city’s main treatment plant.

9/19/2022 1:26:46 PM (GMT -5:00)