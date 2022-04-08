Lawmakers vote to ban donations for election expenses

alabama state house, montgomery

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala, (AP) – Alabama lawmakers have voted to prohibit election officials from accepting private donations and grants to help fund election-related expenses like voter registration and outreach.

The Alabama Senate approved the bill on a 25-7 vote Thursday. Republicans were in support of the measure and Democrats opposed. The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her consideration.

While Republicans argued that the measure is needed to protect election integrity, opponents say it would hinder election administration in poor counties and have a chilling effect on efforts to help people register and vote.

Republicans in at least eight GOP-controlled states have passed bans on donations to election offices this year.

