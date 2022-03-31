Lawmakers propose record pay raises for senior teachers

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers have advanced record pay raises for experienced public school teachers. Lawmakers said it is an effort to keep educators from leaving classrooms for other states or private sector jobs.

The Senate Finance and Taxation Education Committee on Wednesday voted to raise minimum salaries for teachers with nine or more years experience.

That will result in pay increases ranging from 5% to nearly 21% over their current salaries. The full Senate is expected to vote on the proposal Thursday.

A teacher with a bachelor’s degree and 20 years of experience would see their salary rise from nearly $52,000 to more than $57,000.

