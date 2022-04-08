Lawmakers approve bill named for slain police officer

prison, jail

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers have approved legislation to restrict the use of good behavior incentives to shorten prison sentences.

The bill was put forward in reaction to the slaying of a north Alabama police officer. State senators voted 28-0 on Thursday for the bill, which seeks to prohibit anyone convicted of manslaughter from qualifying for “good time” incentives.

It now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her consideration.

The bill is called the Sergeant Nick Risner Act, and is named after the 40-year-old Sheffield police officer who was killed while pursuing a suspect last year.

Risner’s family watched from the Senate gallery as lawmakers voted on the bill.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/7/2022 9:55:50 PM (GMT -5:00)