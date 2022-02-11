Law enforcement officers honored at annual Exchange Club event

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Five law enforcement officers were honored Thursday at the annual Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa Luncheon at Indian Hills Country Club, which is held each year to recognize the hard work of officers from five area agencies.

Honorees received special plaques presented to them by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Long-time Tuscaloosa Police Chief Ken Swindle has hosted this event since 1988, and the club has honored officers annually since 1975.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Zane Cardwell said he has always enjoyed working in law enforcement because he wants to make a positive impact.

“I like to make a positive impact in my community and I feel like that’s a thing that people are getting away from,” said Cardwell. “People are scared to go outside the boundaries, it’s the social standards now, and I just like making a difference.”