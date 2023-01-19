Latest Tuscaloosa human trafficking sting nets 8 arrests

crime, handcuffs

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force’s latest sting operation focused on combatting prostitution and human trafficking netted eight arrests. In addition, several others were arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution stemming from a separate investigation involving an underage girl.

The following suspects are facing charges in relation to the most recent sting operation:

Joe Oliver German, 48, was charged with soliciting prostitution. German’s bond was set at $1,000.

Demetrice Quintell Doss, 34, was charged with soliciting prostitution and first-degree possession of marijuana. Doss’ bond was set at $8,500.

Shontrey Markeith Spencer, 27, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Spencer’s bond was set at $1,000.

Earlethus Cadarius Blackmon, 29, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Blackmon’s bond was set at $1,000.

Manoah Jerah Williams Tippett, 37, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Tippett’s bond was set at $1,000.

Gary Leon Harris, 43, was arrested for soliciting prostitution, first-degree possession of marijuana, tax stamp required and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Harris’ bond was set at $31,000. (Editor’s note: Although they share a similar name, we want to make it 100% clear that this is not WVUA 23 Sports Director Gary Harris.)

Maurice Rayshaun Carr, 41, was charged with first-degree human trafficking. Carr’s bond was set at $60,000.

Ricky Alan Cavanaugh, 63, was charged with first-degree human trafficking. Cavanaugh’s bond was set at $60,000.

The following suspects have been charged in relation to a separate investigation involving an underage victim. The investigation began in May, and arrests were made over the last several months: