Latest COVID booster will soon be available in Tuscaloosa

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have signed off on the latest COVID-19 vaccine booster.

The agencies are recommending updated Moderna- and Pfizer-brand COVID vaccines that work much like a yearly flu shot.

Manufactures said the new boosters are effective for the current dominant strain alongside emerging strains in the U.S.

The CDC recommends anyone 6 months or older get the newest vaccine as soon as it’s available.

“We are in the process here at Whatley of actually ordering the vaccine now that it’s been approved,” said Whatley Health Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Keisha Lowther. “So we are hoping that we will be able to see these vaccines in pharmacies and physician’s offices in two weeks.”

Like any other vaccine, Lowther said this booster may cause temporary minor symptoms like aches or fever.