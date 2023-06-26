Alabama lands transfer portal pick-up from the Big 10 Conference

4/15/22 MBA Alabama vs Tennessee Detail Photo by Cian Leach university of alabama flag, baseball flag,

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

New Alabama baseball head coach Rob Vaughn and his staff landed their first player out of the transfer portal. Outfielder Evan Sleight announced his intentions to transfer to Alabama from Rutgers Saturday.

I’m thrilled to share that I’ll be transferring to the University of Alabama. This decision marks the beginning of a new chapter in my athletic journey, and I’m eagerly anticipating the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. Roll Tide! pic.twitter.com/JnHYIAFXCU — Evan Sleight (@evan_sleight) June 24, 2023

Sleight began his collegiate career at the University of Virginia but didn’t see any action his freshman season in 2020. The Massachusetts native transferred to Rutgers following the shortened COVID year. He developed into a reliable outfielder and hitter for the Scarlet Knights over his three seasons in New Brunswick, NJ. Sleight ended last season with a .315 batting average, 12 home runs, and 14 doubles. He has a .301 career batting average.

On another note, Alabama baseball saw another player hit the transfer portal. Bullpen pitcher Kade Woods announced his plan to play for LSU next season. The Louisiana native led all Crimson Tide relievers in strikeouts (38). Through 29.1 innings of work, Woods gave up 23 hits, 18 earned runs and walked 18. He ended the season with a 4-1 record with one save which came against Florida.

The Crimson Tide has seen five players enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the season.