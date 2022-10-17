Landmark trial begins over Arkansas’ ban on trans youth care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The nation’s first trial over a state’s ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week.

U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old.

The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions.

Arkansas’ attorneys argue the ban is part of the state’s authority to regulate medical practices.

Families of transgender youth and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban.

Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year. Alabama has a similar ban.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/17/2022 12:22:28 PM (GMT -5:00)