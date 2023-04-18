Lance Tucker Becomes Demopolis Head Coach

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Jason Williams

Monday night, former Fayette County quarterback Lance Tucker was announced as the new head football coach at Demopolis High School. He was approved unanimously according to Demopolis City superintendent Tony Willis.

Tucker is currently unsure of when his official start date will be, but he does plan on meeting his new team the morning after he got approved. “I can’t wait to get there and lay my eyes on kids and introduce myself to them and go from there,” said Tucker.

Tucker started playing football for his dad when his father, Waldon Tucker, was coaching at Fayette County. Before becoming the head coach of the Tigers, he spent one season being the main guy at Sipsey Valley in 2010. After that Tucker would spend his next eight years being the head football coach at Fayette County totaling 76 wins and three state championship appearances.

In 2019, Tucker went to Tennessee and became the head coach at Bartlett High School. Last season he led his squad to a 11-3 record, but Bartlett’s season ended in the class 6A state semi-finals to Beech Hendersonville.

Last season, Demopolis won ten games under Bryan Seymour, who had been the head coach at Demopolis for the past six seasons. Tucker returns to a strong program that hasn’t missed the playoffs since 1995.