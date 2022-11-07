Lamar County man pleads guilty to child porn charges

A Lamar County man has pleaded guilty to two felony charges involving child pornography in Fayette County Circuit Court.

Mason Logan Martinez, 20, of Kennedy, entered an open-ended guilty plea Oct. 31. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

Martinez has been jailed since his arrest in May 2021 after an investigation revealed that Martinez had created and shared obscene videos depicting underage girls.

A grand jury indicted Martinez four months later on one charge of possession of child pornography and one of dissemination of child pornography.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

There was no settlement agreement reached in the case, meaning Martinez will be subject to the statutory sentencing ranges.

“We’re seeing more and more predators use a multitude of social media apps to exploit and victimize children,” said 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. “We intend to present evidence at the sentencing hearing regarding the nature and severity of these crimes and will be pushing for a sentence commensurate with the facts.”

This case was investigated by the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Sexual Assault Unit, the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the 25th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigation.