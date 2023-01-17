Lamar County man facing charges after shooting incident Friday

crime, handcuffs

A Lamar County man is facing charges in the wake of a shooting in Vernon on Friday.

Michael D. Gardner, 50, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following the incident on Tower Road in Vernon.

The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The case was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division of the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulligent Police Department and the Vernon Police Department.