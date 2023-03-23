Lake Tuscaloosa Cleanup Day happening April 15

If you like the outdoors free of litter, you can join in with like-minded people April 15 at Lake Tuscaloosa.

Lake Tuscaloosa Cleanup Day is searching for volunteers who can clean up the waterway, especially those who have a boat on hand.

The first 150 volunteers at the event will get a free T-shirt, and breakfast and lunch are provided.

Check-in is happening at the Rock Quarry Boat Landing on Lake Tuscaloosa, and the Tuscaloosa Environmental Services Division will provide trash bags and litter pickup gear. Event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers without boats will be assigned to city boats.

Interested in learning more about the event? Click right here.