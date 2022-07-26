Ladies Football Clinic Returns to Tuscaloosa County High School

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Tuscaloosa County High School held its second annual Ladies’ Football clinic Monday evening at the W.G. Sullivan Field House.

Moms, girlfriends, and cheerleaders were among the women participating in the camp. TCHS Football Head Coach Adam Winegarden says he believes getting family members involved with the program is helpful for everyone.

“I hope it helps create more connection with the players so when they see the players they can talk about the things they learned… and it helps them have something in common,” Winegarden said.

The camp mirrored the first day of Tuscaloosa County football practice. Participants picked a position on offense and defense before going to position meetings, walk throughs, film sessions, and learning the fundamentals of football.

Ladies will be able to put what they learned into practice when the Wildcats scrimmage Lee High School (Huntsville) on August 11. The jamboree is scheduled for 7 p.m.