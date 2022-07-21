Labor Secretary named National Labor Association president

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The National Association of Government Labor Officials voted an Alabama native into office at this year’s summer conference in Maryland.

Fitzgerald Washington, who has served as Secretary of the Alabama Department of Labor since 2014, is the new president of the bipartisan association of labor commissioners, directors and secretaries of labor.

In a statement, Washington said he was honored to help lead the body, which has members from more than 30 U.S. states, territories, the federal government and international agencies.

“It’s important for Alabama to have a voice in labor issues and to collaborate with other states to learn best practices and share information. I’m excited to work together with my colleagues on nationwide issues,” he said.

According to a press release, NAGLO “focuses on sharing information and developing policy about a wide range of workplace issues and policy decisions,” among them safety, unemployment insurance, wage and hour laws and workforce development.

Washington will serve a two-year term and preside over all meetings of the association. He previously served as president of the National Association of State Workforce Agencies.