Labor Day reminder: Trash pickup will be a day behind next week

If you live in the city of Tuscaloosa, the Labor Day holiday is gonna affect your trash pickup.

Garbage, trash and recycling collection will be delayed one day next week beginning Monday, Sept. 5.

Monday routes will be collected Tuesday, Sept. 6

Tuesday routes will be collected Wednesday, Sept. 7

Wednesday routes will be collected Thursday, Sept. 8

Thursday routes will be collected Friday, Sept. 9

After Labor Day, crews will resume normal pick-up times, beginning at 7 a.m. instead of 6 a.m. For more information, click here.

Have questions? Call Tuscaloosa 311.