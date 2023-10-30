Know a young adult worthy of a award? Nominations have opened for West Alabama Young Leaders of the Year Awards

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Nicole Griffin

TUSCALOOSA– The United Way of West Alabama’s Young Leaders Society has officially opened the nominations for the West Alabama Young Leaders of the Year Awards. Nominations will remain available until Nov. 30.

“This is one of my favorite events each year because it is so inspiring to see what these passionate young leaders are doing in out community,” said Hackie Wuska, UWWA President and CEO in a statement.

Details of the award

Individuals improving West Alabama through volunteerism, community service, corporate stewardship, and government advocacy are qualities that The WAYLAs looks for in individuals ages 21 to 45 to potentially nominate.

There are multiple awards available, including the David Reynolds Inspiration Award and multiple United in Service Awards.

The David Reynolds Inspiration Award

The David Reynolds Inspiration Award is inspired by the late Richard David Reynolds Jr. He was a Tuscaloosa resident, most known for his constant support to his community. He served through volunteer leadership with the Tuscaloosa Exchange Club, UWWA, Phoenix Club, and The Chamber.

The award was created to celebrate the spirit of Reynolds, and honor participants with a spirit of similar qualities.

Past recipients of this award include Eric Heslop, Max Karrh and Tripp Powell.

Eighth annual WAYLA Luncheon

All awards will be presented at the eigthth Annual WAYLA Luncheon taking place in the Tuscaloosa Embassy Suites Ballroom.

The luncheon is a celebration for everyone. Not only are the winners awarded, but every nominee will be presented with a trophy, have their name added to the WAYLA perpetual plaque and have the opportunity to donate $500 to a nonprofit of their choice.

“Its amazing to see that even with work, family, and often times church responsibilities, they still find the time and energy to commit to improving our community through hard work and philanthropy,” said Wuska in a statement.

Nominations can be submitted to the United Way of West Alabama, c/o WAYLA Awards Nomination, 2720 6th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.

To submit a nomination online, click here.