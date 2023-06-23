Kirk Herbstreit predicts Alabama to win the National Championship

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban takes the field against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, Nov 5, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama football hasn’t won a national championship in two seasons and last season the Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff for the second time since 2014. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit for one doesn’t believe that the dynasty is done.

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Herbstreit said that Alabama is his pick to win the 2024 national championship.

“I haven’t even really like dug in (but) I’m already leaning to Alabama to win the national championship,” Herbstreit said. “Just when you (expletive) say ‘Nick’s done, Alabama’s done, Kirby,’ goodbye. Here comes Alabama, they’re going to win it all.

“So if I’m betting right now, I don’t even know what it says in Vegas, I’m betting Alabama to win the national championship. At this point it’s guaranteed. We’ll see with injuries and what happens, but do not sleep on Bama.”

While there are some questions surrounding next years team, Tide coach Nick Saban has proven time and again not to count his team out. In fact, every recruiting class he’s had since he arrived at Alabama in 2007 has won a national championship during their time in Tuscaloosa. The Saban-era has produced six national championships: 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2020.

Alabama recruited the No. 1 class in the country this past offseason. With multiple solid options at quarterback, a proven coaching staff, and talented players across the board, it’s easy to see why Herbstreit believes the Tide will win “The Natty” this season.

Alabama kicks off its season against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. CT.