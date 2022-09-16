King stands vigil; Wait to see queen’s coffin hits 24 hours

queen elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) – A surging tide of people – ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham – have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament.

So many have shown up that authorities called a temporary halt Friday to others joining the miles-long queue.

The waiting line reopened late Friday afternoon. Still the British government warned the waiting time to see the queen’s coffin had climbed to more than 24 hours.

King Charles III on Friday visited Llandaff Cathedral in Wales for a prayer service in honor of his late mother.

Later in the evening, Charles and his three siblings stood vigil around the queen’s flag-draped coffin in London.

9/16/2022 2:59:06 PM (GMT -5:00)