King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin

queen elizabeth II dies

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) – King Charles II and his three siblings are accompanying their mother’s coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

A military bagpiper played as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the royal standard, was carried Monday from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse.

Charles, dressed in army uniform, and Princes Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward are walking behind as the hearse travels to St. Giles’ Cathedral.

The hearse is flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of The King’s Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.

The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so members of the public can pay their respect.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/12/2022 8:51:38 AM (GMT -5:00)