Kids triathlon May 20 raising money for Secret Meals program

Photo courtesy Tuscaloosa Kids Triathlon

Young athletes from around Alabama are converging on Tuscaloosa later this month to test their abilities in running, swimming and biking — and it’s all for a great cause.

The ninth annual Tuscaloosa Kids Triathlon is benefiting Secret Meals for Hungry Children, a nonprofit focused on providing nutritional weekend and summer meals for children in West Alabama.

It’s happening May 20 at Lake Lurleen State Park beginning at 9 a.m.

Participants are being split into the following age groups:

Ages 5 to 7

Ages 8 to 10

Ages 11 to 13

Ages 14 to 16

“This event is great for kids of all ages and all athletic abilities,” said Secret Meals program coordinator Nicole Fulgham. “The most important thing is that these kids have a great time and know that they are helping

other children in their own schools.”

Secret Meals provides more than 1,500 nutritional food packs for West Alabama elementary schoolers living in poverty.

Interested in signing up for the race? You can check it out right here.