Kids triathlon crossing the finish line for hungry children again this Saturday

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

A pack of children and teens astride trikes and bikes will descend upon the Druid City this weekend for the 8th Annual Tuscaloosa Kids Triathlon, held at Lake Lurleen State Park on Saturday, June 4.

This year, participants age 5 to 16 will swim, bike and run to benefit “Secret Meals for Hungry Children,” a program created by the Alabama Credit Union in 2008 to feed children in need through the weekends.

As of today, racers have raised $1,378. 43 of their $5,000 goal.

The roster of the event is as follows. Age eligibility is determined by a participant’s age as of December 31, 2022:

5-7 Swim: 25yds Bike: 1 mile Run: .25 mile

8-10 Swim: 50yds Bike: 2 miles Run: .50 mile

11-13 Swim: 100yds Bike: 4 miles Run: .75 mile

14-16 Swim: 150yds Bike: 6 miles Run: .75 mile

Every participant will receive a medal, but the top three boys and girls from each of the four age groups will receive their own awards.

Helmets are required for the biking portion, and training wheels and flotation devices are allowed.

The event costs $45, and starts at 9 a.m. Click here to sign-up or learn more.