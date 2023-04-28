Kids find purpose in service

WVUA23 News Student Reporter Rachel Nadeau

The Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation hosted a volunteer backpack day Thursday at the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce.

Youth volunteers put together backpacks filled with journals, stress toys, lists of mental health resources, and more.

“When you volunteer you have a sense of doing something good. That makes you feel better about yourself. It ultimately increases your mental health and your self image and how you feel connected to your community. We’re looking to do just that, to make people feel good about doing something good for the community,” said JacQuan Winters, Kristen’s brother and executive director of the foundation.

The Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation was created by the Amerson family after Kristen took her own life in 2014 at the age of 11. The foundation works to spread awareness of issues including youth suicide, mental illness, trauma and bullying.