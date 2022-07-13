Keon Ellis continues to dominate NBA Summer League

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Former Alabama guard Keon Ellis has continued to dominate at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The Sacramento Kings signed the Alabama senior to a two-way contract after Ellis went undrafted. Ellis is your prototypical 3-and-D player and a significant position of need for Sacramento.

While right now, it’s unrealistic to expect Ellis to go in day one of the regular season and compete for a starting role with the Kings. Ellis has quickly proven this summer that he could change that.

Keon Ellis showed up and showed out in Game 2️⃣ at the California Classic 😤 👑 17 PTS

👑 6-8 FGs

👑 5-5 FTs pic.twitter.com/vWcL7RK2to — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 4, 2022

Through his two games of the Summer League, Ellis has averaged 15 points per game, five assists, and two steals.

Ellis has hit big shots from beyond the arc for the Kings, showing that he could be a consistent perimeter shooter.