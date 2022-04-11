Keon Ellis announces plans for upcoming NBA draft

3/5/22 MBB Alabama vs LSU GurleyNo_EllisKe Photo by Robert Sutton Alabama men's basketball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

University of Alabama senior guard Keon Ellis has made the decision to move on to the next level with the announcement he is signing with an NBA agency. EZ Sports posted the news to their Instagram account, announcing Ellis as their new client.

Ellis is the second player to enter the draft after Jaden Shackleford announced his plans last week, and the seventh player who has made plans to leave the school after multiple players entered the transfer portal since the end of a lackluster season for the Tide.

Ellis spent two years with the Tide after being one of the more coveted junior college guards out of Florida, and he came into his own this past season. He became the premiere defender for the team, earning All-SEC defensive team honors and Top-15 in the conference in steals, rebounds and free throw percentage. In his second year, he also became more of a reliable scorer by more than doubling his previous average. He came away with a career high 28 points against fifth-ranked Kentucky, and averaged 16 points per game in the final three contests for the team.

Ellis may not be as highly touted as others in the draft, but his defensive prowess and burst off the dribble penetration will force a few teams to look his way once draft night rolls around. He will add to the ever-growing of former Tide players making their presence known at the next level such as Collin Sexton, Braxton Key and Herb Jones.

The idea is that Ellis could be a mid to late second pick for a team looking for a rotational player who can come off the bench and produce good minutes. With the departure of Ellis, Alabama head coach Nate Oats will need to find a new signature defender to throw at opponents, but he could also lose a third player to the draft in J.D. Davison

The NBA draft will air on ESPN June 23.