Kentucky school district rushes to fix bus route snarl that canceled classes and outraged parents

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville school district officials say an overhaul of bus routes created too steep a learning curve for the system. The logistical meltdown forced classes to be canceled for two days this week as district officials tried to untangle the mess.

Parents are outraged and state legislators are calling for changes.

The district’s superintendent said Friday it could take until the middle of next week to fix the problems enough to resume classes.

It took just one disastrous day for Jefferson County Public Schools leaders to reexamine the transportation plan for Kentucky’s largest district.

The overhauled plan caused some children to arrive home hours late Wednesday, the first day of the new school term.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/11/2023 2:54:40 PM (GMT -5:00)