Kentucky, Michigan voters approve protecting abortion rights

abortion law

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Voters in reliably red Kentucky rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any state constitutional protections for abortion while voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in their state’s constitution.

They joined Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step too.

The Tuesday ballot initiatives come months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women nationwide.

The June decision has led to near-total bans in a dozen states.

11/9/2022 9:39:06 AM (GMT -6:00)