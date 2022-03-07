Kentuck hosts Art Night March 3

Kentuck Art Center in historic downtown Northport hosted its monthly First Thursday event that recognizes artists and art in Northport on Thursday, March 3.

Textile artist Chie Hitchner was one of the featured artists.

Over the next month, you can see her work along with other artists at Kentuck. Some of it is even up for sale.

Hitchner said a lot of work goes into her art to try to make it unique. She plans her designs with pencil and paper, then hand-weaves the textiles from silk and dyes them with natural flowers and leaves found in her neighborhood.

“People don’t know usually I pick things when I walk on the road,” she said. “To me it’s like a treasure. I can give them second life to make color.”

This event also had live music, fresh-baked pizza and pop-up shops.

Check out the next Kentuck Art Center First Thursday event on April 7 at 503 Main Ave. in Northport from 5 to 8 p.m.