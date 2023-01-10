Kentuck gets $10K grant for Boxes of Joy program

Photo courtesy Kentuck Art Center

Kentuck Art Center‘s Boxes of Joy program is growing with the help of a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Boxes of Joy helps provide art supply kits and arts instruction for children in Tuscaloosa and Northport who are economically disadvantaged or incarcerated.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson in a statement. “Projects such as this one with Kentuck Art Center strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”

The program got the same grant last year, and this new round of funding will expand Boxes of Joy into areas including Northport Housing Authority, Tuscaloosa’s One Place Extended Day Program at Matthews Elementary School and the Tuscaloosa Juvenile Detention Center.

More than 200 children ages 5 to 21 will have access to a craft kit thanks to the program.

“Kentuck’s Board of Directors and staff members are thrilled to be able to continue and expand Boxes of Joy,” said Kentuck Executive Director Amy Echols in a statement. “Kentuck is grateful for such wonderful partnering organizations in our community, and we’re looking forward to improving accessibility to the arts for our youth.”

For more information about Kentuck’s Boxes of Joy, click right here.

