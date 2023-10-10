Kentuck Festival returns this weekend, offering art lovers plenty of folk-focused spectacle

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Nicole Griffin

Get your walking shoes and wallets ready: The 52nd annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts returns to Northport this weekend with more than 270 artists, musicians and entertainers, craft demonstrations, food and brews.

This year’s festival, happening Oct. 14 and Oct 15 at Kentuck Park near historic downtown Northport, comes as tons of dirt for a nearby road project is temporarily also calling the park home.

“There is a little bit of construction going on next to where the Kentuck festival is. It does not affect the layout of the Kentuck festival itself but does alter our parking plans,” said Ashley Williams, who serves as marketing manager for Kentuck Art Center.

While the dirt isn’t affecting the festival itself, it does mean fewer cars can pull up next to the park. That’s why they’re offering more off-site parking and buses to transport festival-goers to and from the park this year.

“This year we’re expanding our shuttle services and we’re expanding the parking lot that we’re encouraging people to park in,” said Williams.

Parking next to the park is designated for people with disabilities, exhibiting artists, benefactors and sponsors, and permits will be required.

Parking lot map final



While there have been rumors circulating of some miscommunication between Northport and Kentuck, Williams said that’s definitely not the case.

“I would like to emphasize that the Kentuck Arts Center and the city are working together to make the festival the best it can be,” Williams said.

Performances at Kentuck

Besides artists and their wares, two stages will feature music and spoken-word entertainment throughout the weekend.

Brother Ben Music Stage: Saturday, Oct. 14: 9:30 a.m.: Druid Ukes 11 a.m.: Diabolo Sandwich and the Dr. Peppers 12:30 p.m.: Caleb Elliot 2:15 p.m.: Thad and Company 3:45 p.m.: Mike Cooley Sunday, Oct. 15: 10 a.m.: Mac-Planck Gymnasium Big Band 11:30 a.m.: Patrick O’Sullivan 1 p.m.: Kaydee Mulvehill 2:30 p.m.: Gary Nichols

Kathryn Tucker Windham Spoken Word Stage: Saturday, Oct. 14: 9:30 a.m.: University of Alabama undergraduate creative writing students 11:30 a.m.: Pure Products 12:30 p.m.: Charlie “Tin Man” Lucas 1:30 p.m.: Sandy Barnidge 3 p.m.: Brooke Champagne Sunday, Oct. 15: 10:30 a.m.: UA undergraduate creative writing students Noon: Kathryn Tucker Windham tales 1:30 p.m.: Ashley M. Jones, Alabama Poet Laureate 2:30 p.m.: Trudier Harris, member of the Alabama Writers Hall of Fame



For more information on performers, click right here.

Kentuck for Kids

Children have plenty of hands-on activities available that will help get their creative juices flowing, including tie-dyeing, paper marbling, calligraphy, the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra’s instrument petting zoo, woodworking, clay and book arts.

Kentuck’s community impact

The Kentuck Festival of the Arts is a huge driver of visitors from West Alabama and far beyond, Echols said, and it welcomes 15,000 to 20,000 guests every year. That makes the festival the largest event in Tuscaloosa County, not counting University of Alabama football and other major sports events.

All revenue made by Kentuck from tickets goes toward the Kentuck Art Center.

Kentuck Festival of the Arts event details

General admission tickets are $15 for a single day and $25 for the weekend. Children younger than 12 are admitted for free. Tickets are available at the gate, but you can preorder them right here.

Only service animals are allowed at the festival.

The event is rain or shine, and tickets are nonrefundable.