Kentuck Festival of the Arts announces winners Sunday

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Marilu Lopez

Winners for the Kentuck Festival of the Arts were announced for different categories such as best of show, award of distinction and merit awards.

Since 1971 the festival has celebrated artwork from local and visiting artists who use their gifts and talents to create their work. Artists from states including Tennessee, Georgia and Florida, as well as local artists travel to Northport to show their work to the community.

Visitors can enjoy or purchase art, listen to live music and spoken word artists, or grab a bite to eat or drink.

Ingrid Humphrey, an artist from St. Augustine, Florida, traveled to demonstrate her work as The Original Sister Doll Collection. This year was her first at Kentuck, she said, and she won the merit award for her work in fiber.

Humphrey said she was shocked to hear that she had won since it was her first time.

Other artists who traveled far look forward to the festival and its ambience.

Ben Caldwell, an artist from Nashville, said he appreciated the community’s support of artists.

“I love Kentuck. It’s a very relaxed atmosphere here. The people who manage the show manage it well,” Caldwell said.

He won the patron award for his art which includes serving utensils, tabletop items, bowls and trays.