Kennis Croom honored with procession Friday night

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Carlie Horn

The body of Tuscaloosa native and Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom returned home Friday night in a procession led by officers from Tuscaloosa and Northport police departments.

The 30-year-old studied at the University of Alabama, interned with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and worked for police departments in Alabama and Mississippi before he moved to Meridian.

The procession began at the Greene County line, traveled up McFarland Boulevard and ended at Northport Funeral & Cremation on Watermelon Road.

Several people watched the police caravan roll by from the side of the road.

According to an article by Darkhorse Press, a Mississippi news site covering law enforcement, Croom responded to a situation Thursday night where a male suspect had allegedly killed a woman and was readying to kill four children. The suspect is said to have shot Croom before he fled the scene.

Dante Bender, 31, was arrested in Ackerman, Mississippi Friday afternoon for the alleged murder.

In lieu of flowers, Croom’s family asks that donations be made to the Croom Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded to “make a difference in high crime, disadvantaged areas of West Alabama.”