Keep money local with Small Business Saturday

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday proclaimed Saturday, Nov. 26, as Small Business Saturday.

Alabamians are encouraged to celebrate and support the impact small businesses have on communities across the state.

“Not only do our small businesses bring charm and character to Alabama, but they play an integral role in building and maintaining a strong economy,” Ivey said in a statement. “Small business support trickles back down to opportunities for job creation, support for our schools, possibilities for new innovation, but ultimately, it is positively felt by all.”

According to research conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business and American Express, 67 cents of every dollar spent at a family-owned small business stays in the community. Additionally, every dollar spent at a local small business creates an additional 50 cents in local business activity as employers and their employees shop at fellow local businesses.

