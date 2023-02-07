Keep a healthy heart this month and beyond

February is American Heart Month and Friday was National Go Red for Women Day.

The day unites millions of people for a common cause: the end of heart disease and stroke.

If you’re looking to keep your heart healthy, it’s not that complicated.

Local cardiologist Dr. Vishal Dayha said exercise is one of the kindest things you can do for your heart.

“The biggest thing we push for is cardiovascular exercise for our patients,” Dayha said. “At least 30 to 45 minutes a day of getting your heart rate up, of pushing yourself so you can have some sort of regular cardiovascular cardio activity so we can help gauge how well your heart is functioning on a day-to-day basis.”

Other small changes you can make include:

Eating more fruits and vegetables

Getting enough sleep

Focus on ways you can reduce your stress

Quit smoking

Dayha said he’s seen a heart attack patients as young as 29, so it’s never too early to consider how you can improve your health.