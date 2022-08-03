Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas voters have sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights by rejecting a measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban the procedure outright.

The vote Tuesday in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement was the first test of voters’ feelings about abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June.

Voters rejected a change in the Kansas Constitution to ensure that it does not grant a right to an abortion, overturning a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights.

Opponents predicted a ban would be coming if the measure had passed.

8/3/2022 10:23:22 AM (GMT -5:00)