Kansas comes back to win it all in NCAA Championship

Kansas Jayhawks complete historic comeback in National Championship against UNC

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Hunter De Siver

On March 11, 2020, the earth stopped rotating. That night, the Mavericks-Thunder NBA game was canceled while fans were still walking to their seats.

Less than 24 hours later, the NBA, along with several other leagues postponed their season. The annual March Madness tournament was also canceled.

The University of Kansas would’ve been the No. 1 overall seed, making them the front-runner for the big dance.

A year went by without the most exciting tournament in sports, until March 2021.

Last year’s tournament wasn’t one to remember for the Jayhawks as they lost by 34 points in just the second round.

Kansas is in an elite club known as the “Blue Bloods.” This club includes several schools that have excelled throughout the history of the sport. Kentucky, UCLA and Duke are just a few schools in this oligarchy.

Kansas has made the Final Four 16 times (fourth-most of all-time). They’ve lost the most championships (six—tied with Duke) of all time as well.

Up until Monday night, they held three titles. The last was from 2008, when future Miami Heat point guard Mario Chalmers defeated future NBA MVP and Memphis point guard Derrick Rose in overtime.

On Monday night, Kansas started the second half down 40-25 against fellow Blue Blood UNC. They were also losing by 16 at one point. No team has ever come back from even a 10-point lead in the National Championship.

Less than 6 minutes into the second half, the Jayhawks cut the deficit to four, 45-41.

In most championship games of every sport, at least one player who isn’t the star on the team plays like one.

In some championship games, at least one star player plays poorly.

UNC guard Caleb Love has been one of the best shooters in the country during UNC’s title run. Love hit the dagger from way downtown against Duke in the Final Four, ending Coach K’s four decades of dominance.

Love shot 5/24 against Kansas.

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson is an above-average player in the NBA today. His brother, Puff, averaged three points per game throughout the season and didn’t earn much playing time.

Puff picked up Love’s poor shooting by making big plays of his own in the second half. He played so hard that a blow to the stomach would knock the wind out of him and onto the hardwood. Puff was a big reason why Kansas didn’t continue to dominate in the second half.

UNC big men Brady Manek and Armando Bacot have been the largest factor in the team’s Cinderella run. Manek’s lights-out shooting combined with Bacot’s record-shattering number of double-doubles mainly got them to one of the biggest stages in sports.

Bacot injured his right ankle towards the end of UNC’s instant classic with Duke. It was uncertain if Bacot would play on Monday but he said he was going to play.

“My right leg would have to be cut off for me not to play,” Bacot said.

Bacot had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, tying NBA legend David Robinson’s double-double record of 31.

Late in Monday’s game, he re-injured that right ankle, went to the locker room and got back on the floor all within a 5-minute span.

When the Jayhawks were down 15 at the half, according to ESPN, UNC had a 91% chance of winning it all.

Kansas’ under-the-radar guards Christian Braun and Remy Martin led the comeback as they both had double-digit points in the second half.

The Jayhawks’ two best players had solid games as well. Future first-round pick Ochai Agbaji and big man David McCormack led Kansas to victory in the final minutes. Agbaji’s defense and McCormack’s clutch buckets to go up by one and then three put the finishing touches on this historic game.

As the buzzer sounded, Kansas coach Bill Self and his champions celebrated like it was 2008.

The Jayhawks received their championship shirts and hats with smiles illuminating across the state of Kansas. A ladder and a pair of scissors would follow as they cut down the nets.

Ochai Agbaji would end up winning the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player award, but in the postgame interview, he mainly thanked the state of Kansas.

“Bringing some hardware home for Lawrence is something that I will hold a place in my heart for,” Agbaji said.

Kansas defeated Providence in the Sweet 16, earning them the title of the winningest program in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history. Their 2,357th win may have been the sweetest.